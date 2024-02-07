













Resident Evil 3 and Bloodstained arrive on Xbox Game Pass in February









Resident Evil 3 will arrive on February 13 while Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night It will be available on February 14th. So if you didn't have plans, now you have them and they are the most interesting ones.

Definitely, Resident Evil 3 It is one of the most interesting titles. It should be noted that just as good things come, others leave: Galactic Civilizations III –available for PC– and Opus: Echo of Starsong – available for the cloud, console, and PC – will no longer be in the Xbox Game Pass catalog starting in February.

Below I leave you the titles that arrive in February 2024:

Anuchard: February 6, available for cloud, console and PC.

Train Sim World 4: February 7, available for cloud, console and PC.

Madden NFL 24: February 8, available for console and PC.

Resident Evil 3: February 13, available for cloud, console and PC.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: February 14, available for cloud, console and PC.

A Little to the Left: February 14, available for cloud, console and PC.

PlateUp: February 15, available for cloud, console and PC.

Return to Grace: February 20, available for cloud, console and PC.

Do you already know what you are going to play?

How much does Xbox Game Pass cost?

There are several modalities for subscribing to Xbox Game Pass; the basic one costs 9.99 USD per month –for both PC and console–, meanwhile, the Ultimate version –for both platforms– has a price of 16.99 USD per month.

And if you don't have your platform yet, there are now promotions to get the console plus Xbox Game Pass for 24 months. Check details here –about Xbox All Access–.

