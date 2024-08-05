Chihuahua.- In light of the statements made by the Chihuahuan athlete, in which he expressed his discontent and lack of support from the Chihuahuan Sports Institute (ICHD), the current administration regrets what happened in the previous six-year term (2016-2021).

Because, in 2021, during Javier Corral’s administration, scholarships were stopped being paid to 178 athletes, including high-performance athletes such as Uziel Muñoz, who since that year was part of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León team.

The lack of resources in the 2016-2021 administration caused many athletes to emigrate to other states or outside the country, as in the case of Uziel Muñoz, who in his qualification process represents the state of Nuevo León because he was offered a greater financial incentive.

Likewise, it is known that this practice is not something exclusive to Chihuahua. Dozens of athletes in the country emigrate to other states where they find greater educational and sports development opportunities.

The current administration regrets the neglect that athletes and coaches suffered, such as the reduction of scholarships and support during the previous government, and will seek the opportunity to establish communication in order to support them in future cycles, with the return of scholarships and economic incentives to high-performance athletes, as is the case here.

In October 2021, the scholarships were awarded again, and were paid from October to December of that year, however, Uziel was already on leave from the state and was part of the UANL.

Since the end of 2021, when the scholarships were reinstated, payments have not stopped to the athletes and coaches who benefited from them.

On the other hand, high-performance athletes who came to request support to carry out their process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were granted financial resources for their cause, as is the case of race walker Andrés Olivas Núñez, who in the end did not manage to qualify for the world’s top sporting event.