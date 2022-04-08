This second installment of “Bridgerton” is based on the book “The Viscount Who Loved Me”, the second part of the saga of texts by the American writer Julia Quinn. The story focuses on the firstborn of the family, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). The young man is part of a love triangle that involves Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley), the Sharma sisters who arrive from India. However, when Anthony begins to court the first of them, the second discovers the true nature of her intentions: a marriage with true love is not the highest on her list of priorities.

As well as this captivating love story, in the various platforms we can find multiple series or miniseries set in one or more past eras to which we live. Here we recommend some.

YOU CAN SEE:“The Bridgertons”: Jonathan Bailey confessed that he felt pressure to hide his sexuality

“Downton Abbey” (Amazon Prime Video)

This series was one of the first television period dramas to be a success. This British production ended in 2015 and had two film sequels: Downton Abbey Y “Downton Abbey: a new era”. The plot follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic staff at the turn of the 20th century. Different news of the moment reach the Yorkshire country house and mark the seasons, such as the sinking of the Titanic, the beginning of the First World War and the Spanish flu.

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Peter Morgan created, from his film “The Queen”, this series is about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, which has been at the center of numerous controversies throughout its four seasons. As it has happened time, “The Crown” change the cast that represents to the Windsors and their entourage . It has among its great cast Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, John Lithgow, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, among others.

“Versailles” (Amazon Prime Video)

This series tells us about the life of the King Louis XIV of Francewho was the owner of a luxurious palace with all the existing comforts, a golden mansion for the nobility that ends up becoming a battlefield for love and politics. It is one of those fictions based on historical events that you are going to like.

“Anne with an E” (Netflix)

This Netflix series tells us the story of Anne, a young orphan girl that takes place in the late 19th century who tries to live in Prince Edward Island, where she struggles to get out of a society where she is told what to do as a girl, something she doesn’t like at all.

“Outlander” (Amazon Prime Video)