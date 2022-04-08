Lakethe interesting narrative adventure developed by Gamious, is also available starting today on PS5 And PS4as confirmed by the trailer launch of the game, available for purchase on PlayStation Store at a price of € 19.99.

Announced just a few days ago, Lake tells the history of a woman who gives up her stressful job and life in the big city to take refuge in a small town by the lake.

Here he takes care of replacing his father at the post office, thus starting to work as postman: a profession that will allow you to get in touch with a large number of characters, giving life to the brilliant dialogues that characterize the game.

We talked about this and other aspects in our Lake review: check it out for more details on this title.