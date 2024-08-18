by VALERIO BARRETTA

Piastri, the future of F1

The batch of talents that brought the various Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris and Russell to Formula 1 is made up of drivers who will be between 25 and 27 years old in 2024. These are guys who have already demonstrated their value (even if only one of them has had the chance to win consistently) and are just waiting to have the right car from the first race. To these we can add Oscar Plates? The Australian is showing no deference to Lando Norris, and has earned 31 points over his teammate in the last four GPs.

With his victory at the Hungaroring, his first in Formula 1, Piastri has shown not only that he has a great pace but also the right head and composure to be a future world champion. Flavio is ready to bet on him Briatorewho even sees him as a possible winner of the 2025 World Cup.

Piastri’s words

“I think Piastri is one of the next world champions. If it’s not next year, this guy will still be there.“, these are the words of Alpine’s new consultant. “If McLaren still has this car, Piastri will be one of the best drivers“.

Referring to Piastri’s manager – Mark Webber – Briatore expresses other honeyed words (the former Red Bull is his friend and according to some rumours he helped him to contractually free himself from Alpine in 2022): “Mark is one of the best people I have met in Formula 1. He has always been loyal, he has always done his duty. He is the person who has impressed me the most in Formula 1.“.