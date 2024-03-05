













The Garrack company announced that it is working on three different smartwatch models that will be based on the characters from the manga and anime of Jujutsu Kaisen.

These will be based on the same number of characters, which are Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro and Satoru Gojo.

The first images of these smart watches are now available and have straps where you can see designs alluding to this popular series.

One of the characteristics that these devices have Jujutsu Kaisen is that with a simple charge the latter lasts 14 days. Likewise, each model has 100 different training modes.

The fact is that the launch of these smartwatch models is very close. On March 15, 2024 there will be new details about them and on the 29th of the current month reservations will open in Garrack's own online store.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Some may believe that it will not be possible to obtain these smartwatches from Jujutsu Kaisenespecially since they are products announced for Japan.

But this will not necessarily be the case, and Garrack makes international shipments. In its website There is a mention that it can ship its products to 228 countries and territories.

Obviously, you have to take into account both the price of shipping, which in this case is not much, and taxes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Smartwatches announced by GARRACK brand 3 models based on Yuji, Megumi & Gojo. 14 days long battery on a single charge & 100 different workout modes. More info on March 15th & pre-order begins from March 29th pic.twitter.com/yBBI0RrQ9q — Jujutsu Kaisen (@Go_Jover) March 3, 2024

At the moment there is no information about how much the smartwatches will cost. Jujutsu Kaisen. Something worth noting is that each of these smart watches have allusions to the characters' techniques on their straps.

Fountain: Garrack.

Gojo's seems to be an allusion to Hollow Purple and Megumi's to her shikigami. But Yuji's is a little more sinister, as the reddish color could be a reference to Sukuna. All that remains is to wait for more details.

