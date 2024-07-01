by VALERIO BARRETTA

Flavio Briatore charges Alpine

We certainly can’t talk about Briatore effect on the Alpinebut since the Piedmontese manager became executive advisor to the French team at Enstone they have scored points every weekend.

It’s a coincidence, in short, that his return to an F1 team coincided with an increase in his performance level. On the other hand, Alpine has many problems and the further disagreements between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Austria confirm how the team must do “internal cleansing” to have unity of purpose and clarity at management level. Things in which Briatore can actually help, also relying on his experience, and which form the basis for the 2025 and 2026 cars.

Briatore’s words

Briatore’s target is precisely 2026. The manager intends to exploit the new regulations to bring Alpine into the podium zone: “In 2026 I will win races, Alpine will be on the podium; then, I don’t know how many we will be able to do“, this is his conviction to the microphones ofPolitics in the ball‘ on Radio Rai. “This year we have many handicaps, we are remodeling the whole team. I have had full powers from Luca de Meo (president of the Renault group, ed.)I’m used to using them and I guarantee that in two seasons we will be talking about podiums“.

And about Sainz…

Once the foundations of a solid team and the conditions for a competitive car have been created, we can think about the drivers. In this respect, a profile like Carlos Sainz it would be perfect, not only for his speed but also because the Spaniard has proven to be good at developing the car’s concepts: “There is a lot of interestlet’s see in the next few days, even if at the moment the driver doesn’t make a difference for Alpine, we must first fix the car. Incredibly he is still free, we are all willing to have him in the team and we will do everything we can.“. Smooth Operator in recent weeks he has been very close to Williams, but from what is being said in the paddock the track has cooled down also because the driver is still hoping for a change of heart from Toto Wolff to drive the Mercedes. In this hesitation Briatore could be included, “caught” talking to Carlos Sainz Sr. at Montmeló.