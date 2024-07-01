More bad weather in Italy: here are the regions at risk in the next few days.

Summer temperatures have been felt for just a few days, but everything could change in the next few hours. A new wave of bad weather It could visit us starting from the evening, bringing the arrival of rain and storms as well as a sudden drop in temperatures.

Rain

Here are the updates on the matter.

New wave of bad weather in Italy: rain and thunderstorms lurking

The heat and the sultry weather have become inseparable companions of our days, but perhaps in the next few hours we will encounter a reversal of direction. According to the opinion of experts, in fact, everything could change in the next few hours as the bad weather will return to be the undisputed protagonist of Italians’ days.

Bad weather

In some regions of Italy they will manifest themselves again rain incessant and violent temporal capable of causing significant inconvenience to the community. It also seems that the arrival of the Mistral in Northern Italy will lead to a drastic change drop in temperaturesfavoring the manifestation of truly very invasive disturbances.

One of these disturbances could hit Italy in the next few hours, while a similar event could make its appearance between Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday. Let’s not forget the episodes that occurred in Northern Italy where, due to bad weather, there were landslides and floods which took several people from their lives.

The regions most exposed to bad weather

Apparently some Italian regions will be more exposed to bad weather, which is why the Civil protection has decided to thin out a real-time weather alert. Starting from the next few hours the hydraulic risk will be concrete in Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and generally in the Northern regions.

flood

For the moment the proclaimed alert level is yellowbut everything could change as the hours pass. As far as Veneto is concerned, the areas at risk are those between Adige-Garda and Lower Adige while all the plains of theEmilia Romagna present significant risks in this regard.

We therefore invite you to be cautious especially where thunderstorms and rain make their appearance as the situation could make you truly dangerous. In the meantime we are waiting for any updates.