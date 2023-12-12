DayZ turned ten years old these days and Bohemia Interactive has decided to celebrate it anniversary making fun of the disastrous The Day Before of FNTASTIC, a title whose closure was announced four days after its launch in early access.

More precisely, the anniversary of DayZ will fall on December 16, 2023 and to announce the celebrations, Bohemia wrote a letter in the style of the one with which FNTASTIC announced its bankruptcy.

The letter from Bohemia Interactive

As you can see, not only is the style of the text very similar in terms of characters and distribution and quantity of paragraphs, but the message also contains a list of the most important stages in the development of DayZ distributed in chronological order, which mimics that of the history of FNTASTIC contained in the other message.

Furthermore, the text mentions features that FNTASTIC said they wanted to add to The Day Before, such as the hand-to-hand combat and the vaulting system.

Bohemia's post produced several reactions, such as that of the official Rust account, which joked about it. It must be said that there are also those who have underlined how the events that occurred are too fresh to make them the subject of jokes, especially since there could be developers who have just lost their jobs.

There are also those who have underlined how DayZ has had its own controversies, considering the years spent in early access and the still lack of features promised at the time of publication, which took place in 2013. It should however be remembered that Bohemia Interactive has constantly updated the game, which is still supported today, while The Day Before is practically dead after four days of launch.