Not an easy situation at Brescia: the Lombard team, fresh from 3 defeats in the last 4 matches between the championship and Eurocup, finds themselves having to deal with an overcrowded infirmary. Already without Tommaso Laquintana, stopped from the third day of the championship, the team of coach Alessandro Magro, in the last quarter of the match with the unbeaten Eurocup leaders Bourg En Bresse (69-71), lost the center Mike Cobbins and the play Troy Caupain.

The center of Amarillo, in a game contact, suffered a trauma to the face, spending the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in the hospital: negative result of the CT scan, but small surgery necessary to treat a retinal lesion, which will keep the player away from the parquet for at least ten days. Troy Caupain suffered a trauma to his right shoulder: the investigations carried out showed a second degree lesion of the pectoralis major tendon. The recovery times are not yet known, with the athlete who will be monitored day after day, to try to understand if he can be on the field on Saturday evening for the very delicate challenge with Treviso at the palaVerde where Brescia will inevitably have to give it all. the roster available.