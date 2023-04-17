(Reuters) – Arsenal need to keep the intensity going for the full 90 minutes to clinch the Premier League title, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus said after the team squandered a two-goal lead in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

The Gunners got off to a good start and looked well placed to restore their six-point lead over Manchester City after Gabriel Jesus scored in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubled their lead three minutes later.

However, Arsenal lost momentum and the home team fought back through Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen. Bukayo Saka missed a second-half penalty for Arsenal, who lead Manchester City by four points but with a game in hand.

Arsenal also squandered a 2-0 lead against Liverpool earlier this month, and Gabriel Jesus told the club’s website that they need to stop letting opponents recover.

“Once again, the three points were in our hands,” he said. “The game has 90 minutes, not 20, in this case, today, 30 minutes. As a team, we have to raise the bar and go back to our principles.”

“We know our strength, we know what we can do. Where we want to attack the opponent, in the first 10 to 20 minutes we did very well, after that we lowered the level and that obviously cannot happen if you want to fight for the title.”

Arsenal host Southampton on Friday before traveling to second-placed City on 26 April.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)