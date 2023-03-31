Breakthrough at Wimbledon. In the next edition, which will start on July 3rd at the All England Club, the green light is given to Russian and Belarusian tennis players, albeit under the status of neutrals. Therefore, the ban adopted last year after the invasion of Ukraine has been lifted, a decision also extended to the preparatory tournaments (Queen’s and Eastbourne) for the London Grand Slam.

“We continue to strongly condemn the illegal invasion of Russia and our full support remains with the Ukrainian people,” said All England Club president Ian Hewitt. a big consideration for the impact it will have.” The organizers have also set the conditions for playing Wimbledon: tennis players will not have to support the governments of Russia and Belarus nor accept their funding, even through sponsors attributable to Moscow or Minsk, by committing to sign a declaration of neutrality. Green light therefore for the return of the various Medvedevs, Rublevs, Kasatkina or Sabalenka, excluded from the last edition. A choice, that of a year ago, which led to a clash with the ATP and the WTA which decided in response not to award points for the rankings.