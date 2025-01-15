Over the weekend, the president-elect sent his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the region, who reminded Israelis and Islamists of the president’s request to stop the war before his inauguration. By Mikel Ayestarán.

The agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza is imminent. This Wednesday, the mediators, meeting in Doha, gave a final push to the negotiations, after 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas that has left tens of thousands of dead. This acceleration of talks has occurred a few days after the return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House.