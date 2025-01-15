



Sevilla’s market is at the expense of the departures that may (or may not) occur these days. Although the intention of the sports management was to have the intended winger and striker incorporated at the beginning of the month, Juninho’s sit-in has complicated the plans. Sevilla FC is still looking for a striker that fits your needs and possibilities. However, it is a very complicated market and, for the moment, there is no name that weighs more than another on Víctor Orta’s agenda. Meanwhile, the sale of Loic Badé to Aston Villa remains up in the air and Barco’s departure is stalled. Both movements would cause the Madrid sports director to have to include a center-back and a full-back on the winter list.

In the case of Badé, everything is subject to the fate of Diego Carlos. The center back has attracted attention in Türkiye, both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray have contacted the villain club to ask about him. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray is in talks with Monchi to acquire the Brazilian after the resignation of the Fenerbahcedespite having been a Mourinho’s express request. Aston Villa hopes to make money with the Brazilian central defender (They ask for about 12 million euros) and, once sold, the main objective would be Badé.

For its part, Sevilla has already put a price on the French central defender and He will not sell it for less than 20 million eurostaking into account the sporting grievance that it creates for the Sevilla defense. Not in vain, Badé is one of García Pimienta’s main players, with 16 games played so far this season. His jump to the senior French national team and his good performance at the Seville club has raised his market value to 25 million euros, which has made him the top market asset along with Lukebakio. At the moment, his departure is not imminent and everything is frozen until we know what happens with Diego Carlos.