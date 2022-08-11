After Better Call Saul And El Camino, Gilligan winsauthor of breaking Bad and of the two aforementioned works, he decided to leave the universe behind narrative that connected them. However, it seems that this choice of her does not come from a lack of ideas, but from willingness not to push on the universe yet, thus risking to ruin itas he states in his own words.

I think we’ve already risked doing a Breaking Bad spin-off [anche se] I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. Then I worked on El Camino and I am very proud of what I have done. But I think I have to start to understand when to leave the party, you never want to become the drunk that everyone laughs at.

That said, the author added shortly after that he probably thought the same thing even after he finished Breaking Bad, and then you can never tell what might happen in a couple of years. This news seems to confirm at least in part the leak arrived in recent days from Deadline, which we have covered in this article.

In short, Gilligan he’s not going to sit idleindeed, he has already set to work on what we hope will be another memorable series.