In representation sent to court, MPE asks the president to be fined for early electoral propaganda

Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), gave on Wednesday (10.Aug.2022) a period of 2 days for the president to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) explain the statements made during a meeting with ambassadors at Palácio do Planalto, on 18 July. Here’s the intact of the decision (1 MB).

On the occasion, the Chief Executive criticized electronic voting machines, defended the printed vote and returned to talk about possible fraud in the electoral system, with accusations that were never proven.

In a representation sent to the court on Wednesday (Aug 10), the MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) claims that Bolsonaro made early electoral propaganda at the meeting with diplomats. claims that he “delivered a speech broadcast and disseminated through various internet channels”. Here’s the intact of the document (232 KB).

Deputy Electoral Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco asks that the President of the Republic be fined and that videos that reproduce Bolsonaro’s speech be removed from the internet. The value can vary from R$5,000 to R$25,0000.

Gonet asked which channels, including the digital newspaper Power 360, delete the meeting video. O Power 360 preventively suspended the dissemination of images on its pages until the Electoral Court takes a final decision.

Some excerpts from Bolsonaro’s statements were added to the representation.