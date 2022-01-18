Summoned to represent Brazil at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing (China), Aline Rocha and Cristian Ribera, both cross-country skiers, finished their respective competitions this Tuesday (18), for the World Snow Sports Championship, among the top six. The competition runs until Sunday (23) in Lillehammer (Norway).

The pair will compete again on Saturday (22), from 6 am (Brasília time), in the sprint race (one kilometer). THE International Paralympic Committee (IPC) YouTube channel broadcast the event live.

The main result of this Tuesday was that of Aline, who was in fourth position in the long-distance dispute, among 12 competitors. The 30-year-old from Paraná completed the 15 kilometers in 48min47s9, 24s behind Belarusian Valiantsina Shyts, who took bronze. Recently recovered from the new coronavirus (covid-19), the American Oksana Masters was crowned three-time world champion, with a time of 46:45.2.

In men’s, the long-distance race has 18 kilometers. Cristian finished the course in sixth position, among 16 athletes, in 52min37s4. The 19-year-old from Rondônia was 20s behind Danila Britik, from the Russian Paralympic Committee, who came in third. Britik’s compatriot Ivan Golubkov secured the gold medal after a mistake by Italian Giuseppe Romele, who was leading the race until the final meters, when he started what would have been an extra lap instead of heading to the finish line.

Last Thursday (13), Aline had already been fifth in the 7.5 kilometers, while Cristian was eighth in the ten kilometers dispute. The competition in Lillehammer is their last commitment before the Beijing Games, which take place from March 4 to 13.

