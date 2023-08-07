Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/06/2023 – 15:45 Share

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro said he used money from his bank account to pay household expenses and bet on the Mega Sena. The statements were made to justify the transactions identified as suspicious by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).

According to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo revealed, Bolsonaro distributed directly to his own family part of the R$ 17.1 million he raised via Pix. For the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro alone, 10 payments were made to the former first lady, totaling R$ 56,073.10.

The suspicions came into the sights of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on 8 January.

Coaf pointed out that the transfers were made between January 1 and July 4 and “probably have a relationship” with the fundraising campaign promoted by allies to pay expenses of the former president, who was ineligible in the Electoral Court and had assets blocked for not pay fines.

On Twitter, Bolsonaro claimed that expenses for family members occurred before the Pix campaign. Payments to Michelle were “for miscellaneous expenses for her, her 2 daughters and the house”, according to a post from the former president, who also recalled receiving the monthly amount of two pensions plus a remuneration from the PL, the party of which he was appointed president. of honor after losing the election for the Presidency of the Republic last year to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The payments made by Bolsonaro were highlighted by Coaf as part of the suspicions of “fiscal fraud and money laundering”, in the assessment of analysts at the body.

Bolsonaro did not explain the transfers made to the manager of the condominium where deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the former president, lives in Brasília.

Leda Maria Marques Cavalcante was the person who most received payments between January and July, with six transfers totaling R$77,994.

Coaf, the body responsible for communicating evidence of money laundering to the authorities, also cited as suspicious 7 payments, totaling R$ 14,268.04, to Casa Lotérica Jonatan e Felix LTDA. The company, located in Eldorado, in the interior of São Paulo, is in the name of Angelo Guido Bolsonaro, brother of the former president.

Bolsonaro claimed that the payments were made to a nephew who works at the lottery. “Most deposits are multiples of the bet amount of 7 Mega Sena numbers. Twice, I made the square in the last few months, hence, in accounting, the non-multiple values.”

Also appearing as recipients of transfers from Jair Bolsonaro is Army Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti.

The military received a total amount of R$ 11,543.94 from the former president during this period, in 29 transfers.

“This gentleman is not a relative of mine, he is one of my advisors, since January 1, assigned to the ‘ex-president’ quota. The same, sometimes, honors my expenses and I reimburse them via PIX ”, said Bolsonaro.