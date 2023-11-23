The value of Brazilian imports from the Arab region reached $8.973 billion in the first ten months of this year.

The volume of Brazilian exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia amounted to $2.654 billion, while the total volume of Brazilian exports to the United Arab Emirates amounted to $2.543 billion.

As for Brazilian exports to the Arab Republic of Egypt, they amounted to $1.889 billion, a significant increase over the same period last year. Brazilian exports to the State of Qatar amounted to $266 million, while the volume of its exports to the State of Kuwait reached $220 million.

Saudi Arabia topped the list of the largest Arab countries exporting to Brazil, with a total of $2.937 billion, followed by the UAE with $998 million. Brazil’s imports from the State of Qatar amounted to $605 million, and its imports from the Arab Republic of Egypt amounted to $439 million. Brazil’s imports from the State of Kuwait witnessed a noticeable increase, recording $323 million.

The report issued by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce states that meat and poultry exports from Brazil to Arab countries achieved a strong performance in the period from January to October 2023, as beef exports from Brazil to the Arab world amounted to $866.68 million.

The UAE topped the list of largest importers, with a value of $243.69 million.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and Lebanon also showed greater demand for Brazilian beef, with Egypt contributing $216.25 million, Saudi Arabia contributing $174.74 million, Libya contributing $59.52 million, and Lebanon contributing $46.41 million.

In addition, poultry exports witnessed a significant increase, recording $2.755 billion, of which the UAE’s imports amounted to $742.93 million, topping the list of importing countries, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a total of $699.78 million.

Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt also recorded a significant increase in poultry imports from Brazil, with a value of $180.49 million, $133.84 million, and $112.48 million, respectively.