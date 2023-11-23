Whe the Website of the pianist Andrey Gugnin calls, first comes across the hashtag “standwithukraine” and then the following sentence: “As a Russian, I am heartbroken and ashamed of the actions of my state. Stop the war!” Gugnin has left Russia, lives in Zagreb and is currently looking for an apartment in Amsterdam. He fears for his family, who still live in Moscow, his hometown, and has had to discuss his stance with relatives. “But I had to speak up in order to be myself,” says Gugnin.

As an artist, does he believe he has a special responsibility for society? He understands the question perfectly, he answers, but it’s not so much about whether he’s an artist: “First of all, I’m human.” He’s quoting Pablo Casals verbatim and the motto that the Kronberg Academy recently announced about its big one music festival, Gugnin doesn’t even seem to be aware of it.

Viewers can award the FAZ audience prize

He will be heard in the Kronberg Academy’s new Casals Forum on November 24th and, if he reaches the next round, also on November 25th: as one of ten nominees this time who will take the International Piano Forum Frankfurt to the final rounds of his invited to Kronberg for the twelfth International German Pianist Prize. They are performed publicly as solo recitals. After the pre-selection was made by a jury of experts based on videos submitted, it was decided not to nominate just six candidates as usual, says Maryam Maleki, the founder and honorary president of the forum: “Because the standard was so high.”

Gugnin has prepared works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Bach/Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Grieg and Stravinsky for the final rounds, as well as rarities by the Austrian pianist Josef Hofmann and the Russian composer Felix Blumenfeld. The two finalists will finally face the competition jury in the Grand Prix final concert on November 25th and will have the choice between two C minor piano concertos, the third op. 37 by Beethoven or the second op. 18 by Rachmaninoff. They will be accompanied by the Philharmonia Frankfurt. The prize is endowed with 20,000 euros. Viewers can also award the FAZ Audience Prize using smartphone voting.







At the age of 36, he was actually done with competitions, admits Gugnin, who already competed for the pianist prize in 2012. He remembers that it was “fun” to be with the eventual winner, his friend Lukas Geniušas. His own successes at competitions in Salt Lake City and Sydney gave his career a big boost two and four years later. However, his participation in the Moscow Tchaikovsky Competition, which was something like the Holy Grail for all Russian musicians, ended in the preliminary rounds in 2019, but was “a terrible experience”. The psychological pressure is enormous. “I hate this,” Gugnin says.

Cut off from tradition

At the moment, however, he simply lacks performance and earning opportunities: “Before, I gave 70 to 80 percent of my concerts in Russia.” This was still the case in the pandemic years of 2020/21, as far as possible. But he had already kept the back door to Zagreb open. The final turning point was the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Many of his Russian musician colleagues have also turned their backs on their homeland since then.

However, Gugnin describes how he came to music in Moscow just as positively as his training at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory. His parents were not musicians, but highly valued classical music, art and literature. He was supported and enjoyed a good upbringing, which is common in Russia, including music or dance lessons. Even as a child at the age of seven, while playing the piano, he thought that he would like to become a pianist later.

Does he feel like he belongs to the Russian pianist school? He’s often asked that, but he still doesn’t know the right answer, says Gugnin. His teacher at the conservatory, who recently died, still carried with him the old tradition of Heinrich Neuhaus, the school-educating Russian pianist. “She also told me wonderful stories about Shostakovich,” says Gugnin. Being cut off from this “legacy”, this legacy or this tradition is painful. But many of his emigrated colleagues think like him: being true to yourself and authentic and expressing yourself in music is important.







International German Pianist Prize Kronberg, Casals Forum, from November 23rd, final concert November 25th, 7 p.m.