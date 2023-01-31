On a visit to Brazil, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met this Monday (30) with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Brasília, and commented on coup attacks that took place three weeks ago in the federal capital.

“I would like to express and reaffirm to President Lula, and to all Brazilian men and women, that they can count on the total solidarity of the Federal Republic of Germany. Democrats must rally behind such an outrageous attack. Brazilian democracy is strong and was able to resist this attack, which is impressive and serves as a model”, emphasized Scholz in a press conference, after a private meeting with Lula.

A little earlier, he mentioned the emotion of seeing the Planalto Palace up close, invaded by extremists a few weeks ago. “This meeting makes me very emotional because the images of the invasion of Congress, the Presidential Palace and the Federal Supreme Court, three weeks ago, are still very present in my memory and in ours. And we can still see the remnants of that destruction, a signal to defend democracy”. The two leaders met alone for about an hour, followed by a working meeting with ministers from both countries.

The defense of democracy was also highlighted in the communiqué. bilateral distributed by the Planalto Palace, after the meeting. A new meeting between Lula and Scholz is scheduled for September, this time in Germany. The chancellor of Germany also celebrated the resumption of Brazil’s multilateral dialogue. “We are very happy that Brazil is back on the world stage and as a leader in Latin America. You were missed, Lula”.

Regarding the bilateral agenda, the German chancellor mentioned the desire for collaboration, especially in the area of ​​the environment and climate change, including protection of the Amazon Forest, expansion of renewable energies and fair economic transformations, in addition to advancing the trade agreement between Mercosur and European Union. “The central theme of our cooperation will be the future of our energy supply. Brazil, an important player in advancing the green agenda, you have experience with renewable energies and green hydrogen”, he mentioned.

Earlier, the governments of both countries closed an investment agreement of 200 million euros, by Germany, for environmental protection measures in Brazil. The partnership was announced by the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, and the Minister of Cooperation of Germany, Svenja Schulze.