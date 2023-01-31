Last year something very important was announced for fans of the Nintendo 64and that was the official remastering of Golden Eye 007which has already reached Switch Online as well as consoles Xbox. The best thing is that it was established that those who had Rare Replay they could have free access to the game, but things had not been made so clear.

Since its arrival last week, many users reported that their physical copies of the build were not updating with the spy game, thinking that a patch would be available a few hours later. However, this is not the case, because those who purchased the digital format did get the game, establishing that the discs will never be able to have the game for free.

Here what she said herself rare in Twitter:

Due to differences between physical and digital licenses, we were only able to add the GoldenEye 007 entitlement for owners of a digital copy of Rare Replay. Buying it digitally or signing up for Xbox Game Pass will give you access to the game! Apologies for any disappointment caused.

Due to differences between physical and digital licences, we could only add the GoldenEye 007 entitlement for owners of a Rare Replay digital copy. Buying it digitally or subscribing to Xbox Game Pass will both give you access to the game! Apologies for any disappointment caused. — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) January 27, 2023

All this means, that the owners of a Xbox Those who want the game can only acquire it in the following way, buying it individually in the game store of Microsoft. or subscribe to GamePasswhich gives them a direct pass to the video game and more titles from the library of rareas well as flashy exclusives like Hi Fi Rush.

It is also available to those with the expanded membership of Nintendo Switch Online.

Via: rare

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly a bit of a bad wave that there is no free game for those who have the disc, one more guideline to establish that the physical format is dying. At least the ones on Switch have online multiplayer.