He real Madrid raised the thirteenth Super Cup of its history after defeating in Riyadh Barcelona (4-1), which remains at the top of the tournament's record, with fourteen wins.

The box of Carlo Ancelottiwho lost the fight for the title last year against himself Barcelonaachieved his third victory under the current competition system, after those won in 2020 and 2022, in which he defeated the Atlético de Madrid (0-0, 4-1 penalties) and Athletic (2-0).

Vinicius gives Real Madrid the advantage.

It was the classic dream of Vinicius Juniorauthor of a hat trick in 39 minutes, and a goal from Rodrygo Goeswho gave Real Madrid the victory in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid is one step away from Barcelona, ​​after defeating them with authority in the stadium Al-Awwal Park. The Brazilian Vinícius decided the final from the beginning, with two goals in the first ten minutes. After a shot hit the crossbar by Ferran Torres, Poland's Robert Lewandowski returned the excitement with his goal in the 33rd minute.

A penalty of Araujo, Later sent off in the 71st minute, he conditioned Barcelona before the break. 'Vini' He took advantage of it to sign his second hat trick for Real Madrid, the first in a classic with Brazilian goals when he scored in the 64th minute. Rodrygo.

Real Madrid's titles in the Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid: 13 (1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020, 2022 and 2024)

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

