Sao Paulo.- Brazil will begin imposing restrictions on the entry of some foreigners from Asia seeking refuge in the South American nation as a means of migrating to the United States and Canada, the Justice Ministry’s press office announced Wednesday.

The measure, which comes into effect on Monday, will affect Asian migrants who need visas to stay in Brazil.

A Federal Police investigation has revealed that these migrants often buy flights with a stopover at Sao Paulo’s international airport on their way to other destinations, but stay in Brazil to begin their journey north, according to official documents provided to The Associated Press.

More than 70 percent of asylum applications at the airport are from people of Indian, Nepalese or Vietnamese nationality, according to one of the documents.

Starting next week, travelers without a visa will have to continue their journey by air or return to their country of origin, the Justice Ministry’s press office said.