Chihuahua.- In order to ensure that the state of Chihuahua remains the preferred destination for congress and convention tourism, the state has joined today in the participation of IBTM Americas, an event that brings together the industry’s leading suppliers to create experiences that transcend the conventional. This was explained by Julio Chávez Ventura, director of the ¡Ah Chihuahua! Trust, who highlighted the importance of being able to take advantage of the spaces to do business, establish contact networks and more resources that are derived from this event. “It is important for our state, both in our Convention Bureau in Ciudad Juárez and in Chihuahua capital, to show event organizers the benefits we have so that they can hold their congresses and events,” added the director. He also highlighted that this type of approach generates a significant economic spillover, since the congress and convention tourist generates up to 3 times more economic spillover in the state than the vacation tourist. “For this reason, it is important to be able to bring together all possible events: industrial, academic, sports, social, we are sure that we will be able to close some dates for our state,” he emphasized. Each of the Convention Bureau offices has 30 meetings on its agenda during these two days of work in Mexico City, and a high percentage of closing is expected for those held in the large state. In the world of planning and executing events, conventions, congresses and incentive trips, there is this unique meeting point in the industry, which for 15 years has been a key piece, which is why it is essential that the state has participation to continue maintaining the preference of this type of visitors.