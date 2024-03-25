The Spanish team returns to the playing fields to face a Brazil that has just beaten teams like England. It is true that the Spaniards have not faced such good nations lately, but they are the current champions of the Nations League and great favorites to win Euro 2024. The additions of players like Cubarsí or the call-up of others like Lamine Yamal, make That this national team has something that awakens passions among our fans.
The match promises to be very interesting. Although the two teams do not have the same teams that amazed the world in previous eras, they have quality players capable of putting on a great show.
Next, we review the confrontations that have occurred between the Spanish National Team and the Basil National Team in history:
These two teams are among those that enter the select group of World Champions. They have faced each other on several occasions, the last time they saw each other in the final of the Confederations Cup in which Spain came to this tournament after winning two European Championships and a World Cup consecutively. The Brazilians participated by hosting the next 2014 World Cup that was going to be held in Brazil. The match ended with a Brazilian victory by three goals to zero, ending the golden era of the Spanish team that amazed the world. The vast majority of times they have faced each other it has been the Brazilians who have won.
The majority of times they have faced each other has been in a dizzying setting such as a World Cup match, on a total of five occasions in which it has been divided into a Spanish victory, a draw and three Brazilian victories, the biggest six to one in favor of the South Americans in the 1950 World Cup
This is the history between these two teams throughout history.
|
Games played
|
Spain
|
Tie
|
Brazil
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
5
