Brazil is able to expand its current energy production capacity by 3.6 times through regulation of the electricity sector. offshore wind generationsomething that the Government intends to guarantee this year, according to a study released this Tuesday by the industrial employers’ association.

According to the report of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Brazil has the potential to generate 700 gigawatts (GW) of energy with the installation of offshore wind farms on its coast, a volume more than three times greater than the country’s current installed generation capacity (195 GW).

The study identified the offshore areas with the greatest potential for wind generation, which are concentrated on the coast of the states of Piauí, Ceará, Río Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro, Espíritu Santo and Río Grande do Sul.

“And that potential, which is already a reality in Europe, Asia and North America, began to take its first steps in Brazil with the requests for an environmental license to develop offshore wind projects presented by different companies to the Brazilian Environmental Institute (IBAMA)”, says the employer.

See also A war with thousands of deaths impossible to verify And that potential, which is already a reality in Europe, Asia and North America, began to take its first steps in Brazil.

According to the Confederation, as of August 30, IBAMA had received requests for licenses to install 78 offshore wind farms with a combined capacity to generate 189 GW of energy, almost all of the country’s currently installed capacity.

But “there are still barriers to activity”, the main of which is the lack of a legal framework that offers legal security to investments, the study warns.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, took advantage of his participation this Tuesday in the 14th edition of Brazil Wind Power to announce that this barrier will be overcome this year.

“I have participated directly in the coordination with Congress to finally advance in the approval of a legal framework for offshore wind. This weekend I debated with the rapporteur of the respective draft law in the Chamber of Deputies on the structural solution for the sector and on the possibility of it being approved this year,” he said.

The minister added that the legal framework will offer legal security to the process of “concession of marine areas”; It will guarantee investments and promote new studies and projects.

The Jepírachi Wind Farm, located in La Guajira, has 15 wind turbines. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda. EFE

“In this way we will strengthen the almost 80 offshore wind projects already in the environmental licensing process. We want that initial potential of 200 GW of additional energy,” he stated.

Export green hydrogen

The minister assured that Brazil has demand for all that energy because its economy is growing; aims to further decarbonize its electrical matrix (currently 90% renewable) and plans to offer the surplus to help developed countries in the energy transition process.

According to the CNI study, renewable energy from offshore wind will ensure that Brazil consolidates itself as a power in the production and export of green hydrogen, which the country can take advantage of for the production of “green steel”, methane, fuels clean and even fertilizers.

“We already have investment announcements for $30 billion in projects to produce green hydrogen in the country, something that will allow us to lead the energy transition globally,” said the minister.

