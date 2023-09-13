‘Bewitched’, series starring Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York, had a notable success on television during the 60s. However, it failed to last more than eight seasons, since it was cancelled. Despite this, there are still some fans of this iconic production who keep it in their memory and, for this reason, here we tell you some of the curious and shocking facts about one of the actresses who is still alive. Is about Erin Murphywho played Tabithathe daughter of the protagonists.

His character first appeared in the third season and remained until the end. However, at her young age, the little actress made a radical decision that would keep her away from television and she recently revealed her reasons.

Why did Erin Murphy walk away from television?

Samantha, Tabitha and Endora from the series ‘Bewitched’. Photo: ABC

Little Erin Murphy was part of the cast of ‘Bewitched’ from the third season until the end of the series in 1972, when, despite the fact that her acting career had just begun, she made the decision not to continue in the world of acting. “I was offered jobs right after ‘Bewitched’ and I turned them down. My family moved and I continued going to Los Angeles only when there were interesting jobs, but I stopped doing those crazy auditions in which 100 children shared a room hoping to be rejected,” said the remembered ‘Tabitha’ in an interview for Fox News in 2020.

What does Erin Murphy do now?

Today, Erin Murphy is 59 years old and the mother of six children; In addition, she has been married up to three times. The actress remains active on her social networks, in which she identifies herself as an actress and fashion and beauty writer. On the other hand, although she walked away from acting at the age of 13, she has been part of television, participating in reality shows as a jury; Likewise, in her role as a model, she has filmed various commercials.