Casemiro is worth two (or three)

Brazil is the recognizable Brazil of always. More than anything because the forwards largely ignore the defensive exercise to be able to be fresh in transitions, to demand that the rivals leave their defenses full and not turn to attack (and if they do, worse for them…) .

This implies that Richarlison, Raphinha and Neymar do not usually go down. Something more Vinicius. Or, what is the same, that Brazil defends with six. Something that, for the moment, does not pose too many dangers for Brazil because in the middle he has Casemiro, who breaks and tears, he is a snowplow fabulous. Always on the spot, always attentive to the cut, always ready for the tackle… Casemiro, the only pivot of the Canarinha, is worth two or three. And that’s how Korea appreciates it.