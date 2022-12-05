BunschotenBig fuss last weekend in Bunschoten. A 20-year-old Rotterdammer went crazy on the market after he was called ‘Black Pete’. An incident followed, in which two people were injured. A few hours later, a 56-year-old Bunschoter was arrested because he called on the man to do violence in a video, dressed as Sinterklaas.
John Hardman
