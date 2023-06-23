Brazil backtracked on its attempt to soften a resolution condemning Nicaragua at the 53rd General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS). The decision came after negotiations with other countries, according to a document released this Thursday (22).

The new draft resolution, closed after an informal meeting held on Wednesday (21), removes some of the changes introduced by Brazil that weaken the condemnation of human rights violations in the country. Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, United States, Mexico, Panama and Peru participated in the negotiations.

Specifically, the Brazilian representation at the OAS exchanged an appeal for the “strengthening” of democracy in Nicaragua for another calling for the “effective exercise” of democracy in the Central American country. In addition, it included an article, which it had asked to be removed, in which it recognizes that “significant numbers” of Nicaraguans have left the country since 2018, when the political crisis worsened.

The document also speaks directly of “violations” of property rights and social security in Nicaragua, rather than “alleged violations” as Brazil originally wanted. Colombia and Chile also joined Brazil in including an article in the document stating that the OAS is “willing” to engage “constructively” with Nicaragua to ensure it fulfills its obligations to international bodies.

The member states of the OAS are still adjusting the final aspects of the resolution, which should be voted on this Thursday or Friday (23), when the General Assembly of the organization based in Washington ends.

Brazilian proposal sparked outrage

The changes initially proposed by the Brazilian government sparked outrage among the Nicaraguan opposition, including the 222 political prisoners who were expelled to the US in February this year.

Nicaragua decided to leave the OAS in 2021 after the body rejected the legitimacy of the presidential elections that re-elected Ortega. Nicaragua’s withdrawal will become official in November 2023, two years after its decision was announced. The country has been experiencing a sociopolitical crisis since 2018.

Number of political prisoners increased in Nicaragua, report shows

The Mechanism for Recognition of Political Prisoners reported this Thursday that the number of opponents and critics of Daniel Ortega’s government in Nicaragua arrested in the country increased from 47 to 64.

“Between May 8 and June 19, 2023 (period covered by this report), 33 arrests were registered for reasons of political persecution”, indicated a report by the Mechanism, whose data are endorsed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Although there are 80 opponents detained in total, the number is reduced to 64 because some were later released, according to the Mechanism. In May, “at least 90 people were arbitrarily detained, including opponents, journalists and activists from various departments in the country,” he said.

“Most of them were imposed as an alternative measure from home to prison and daily registration at police stations. Therefore, to date, 81 people have been illegally prosecuted,” he said. Among those detained are 14 who were released and who were captured and re-prosecuted for political reasons, it said.

Of the 64 incarcerated so far, 54 were arrested after April 2018, when anti-government demonstrations erupted over the controversial social security reform, and 10 were prosecuted before that date, explained the Mechanism.

On the other hand, he warned that “the repressive pattern of arbitrary arrests for the criminalization of religious freedom continues”. “During the period covered by this report, four priests and at least 16 parishioners were arrested, including Catholic NGO workers,” he said.