Several weeks ago rumors began that Tom Cruise and Shakira They began dating in a romantic plan, this after they were seen together on different occasions, it was even speculated that they already had a relationship, a topic the actor recently spoke about.

Finally, Cruise breaks the silence and when asked about Shakira reveals the whole truth, surprising everyone. During a recent interview with Despierta América, the star of hollywood He was questioned about the happy moments that his and the singer’s cameras captured, and he did not hesitate to answer it.

“We love seeing you with Shakira in Formula 1, I didn’t know they were friends”asked the host Jessi Rodríguez, to which Tom replied: “She is very talented. She and her family are lovely people. I have always admired her work… She is a very good person”.

Tom Cruise He did not go into details about the “dates” he had with the Colombian singer, but when asked about Shakira’s hips, he smiled: “No, her hips don’t lie, they don’t,” referring to her worldwide success. ‘Hips don’t lie‘.

It should be noted that the rumors of a relationship between Tom Cruise and Shakira collapsed after the singer began to be romantically linked to lewis hamiltonBritish Formula 1 driver.

So far, Shakira has not ruled on the subject, so the alleged relationship she has had has not been lied or denied up to now.

