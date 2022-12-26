Brazilian police have detained a man for planting an explosive in a fuel truck near the Brasilia airport, a week after Lula’s inauguration, the security force said.

The man, identified as George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, a follower of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, was arrested on Saturday accused of terrorism, after the discovery of the explosive in the capital, where on January 1st the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will take place.

According to the statements before the Civil Police published in local media this Sunday, Oliveira Sousa confessed that the bomb was part of a plan to “start chaos” and “prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil.”

The truck driver found the artifact on Saturday morning. And, although there was an attempt to activate it, the device did not explode, said Robson Candido, general delegate of the Civil Police of Brasilia, at a press conference, quoted by the G1 portal.

Lula’s takeover will take place in peace

The plan, according to the detainee, was designed together with other Bolsonaristas who demonstrated in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia.

The idea was to place at least two explosives in strategic placeswith the aim of leading to the “declaration of a state of siege in the country” and, from there, “provoking the intervention of the Armed Forces,” Oliveira Sousa told the police, according to Folha de S. Paulo.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro protest against Lula

Supporters of the president blocked roads and demonstrated in front of barracks in the country, after Lula won the ballot on October 30 (50.9% to 49.1%).

The so-called ‘patriot’ camps became terrorist incubators

Months later, there are still camps in front of some army headquarters.

“The serious events in Brasilia prove that the so-called ‘patriot’ camps have become incubators for terrorists,” tweeted Flávio Dino, appointed Justice Minister of the next government.

Anderson Torres, current head of the ministry, said on the same social network that he reported to the Federal Police to “accompany the investigation and take the necessary measures” on the case.

In the apartment where Oliveira Sousa was, an employee at a service station in Pará (north), the Police found an arsenal of weapons, several irregular ones.

Oliveira Sousa said he was “inspired by the words of President Bolsonaro” to acquire the weapons, of an estimated value of 31,068 dollars, details Folha de S. Paulo. Bolsonaro has repeated that “an armed people will never be enslaved.”

According to statements, the detainee planned to distribute the weapons among people camping in front of the barracks, the newspaper added.

Seizure of power, ‘in peace’

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, President-elect of Brazil.

Lula, 77, president of Brazil between 2003 and 2010, will assume power for the third time with a big act in the capital.

Dino, Minister of Justice, said on Twitter that “Lula’s takeover will take place in peace” and assured that “all procedures will be reviewed, with a view to strengthening security, and the fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified.”

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, who has limited his public appearances after the defeathas not confirmed that the presidential sash will be transferred to him.

On Christmas Eve, he rode his motorcycle for the first time after the ballot and chatted with supporters. On Sunday, she posted a video on social media in which she wishes “Merry Christmas” in footage of a speech.

