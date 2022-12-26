Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo would leave in this winter market and now a signing for the forward is being considered. The name that has gained the most strength in the last few hours is that of Cody Gakpo, a PSV striker who has achieved a great World Cup and has a great future. Ten Hag knows him well and believes that he can fit perfectly into his style, so the Red Devils will try to get his services in January.
Manchester United would already have an agreement with the 23-year-old attacker, but PSV would not allow him to leave the entity for less than 50 million euros. The Dutch are aware of the great projection of their player and do not want to give it away with a contract still in force.
The red devils, for their part, will want to negotiate the exit so as not to have to pay such an amount, but with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo they could afford a great signing like that of Gakpo. The English team’s technical secretariat has been following him for a long time, and now they have decided to go after him with everything, before he explodes even more and signing him is impossible.
The Daily Mirror has published that the negotiations have begun and that the parties seem destined to understand each other, so we could soon see Gakpo wear the red devils shirt. The player has a contract with PSV until 2026, but the Dutch are aware that they will not be able to keep him for much longer.
