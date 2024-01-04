The magistrate Gilmar Mendes of the Supreme Court of Brazil, decided this Thursday to return the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to Ednaldo Rodrigues, who had been dismissed last December.

mendes heeded a recommendation from the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and the General Advocacy of Brazil that they suggested to the high court to annul the judicial decision that stripped Rodrigues from office, appointed an intervener and ordered new elections in the CBF.

The high magistrate thus suspended the decision of the Rio de Janeiro Court “until the Federal Supreme Court definitively rules on the constitutionally appropriate interpretation” or until the highest court “decides otherwise.”

On December 7, a court of Rio de Janeiro ceased to Rodrigues considering that the elections he won in 2022 were held following rules that violated the internal regulations of the CBFwhich is going through a sporting and institutional crisis.

The rules of those elections were agreed between the CBF and the prosecutor's office Rio de Janeirosomething that the regional judge considered an irregularity in December, but that now with the magistrate's pronouncement temporarily resumes its validity.

By suspending Rodrigues, In December, the judge appointed an auditor to direct the CBF on an interim basis, with the mission of calling new elections in 30 days, a deadline that has not yet been met.

Already in his decision this Thursday, mendes ordered “the immediate restoration to their positions” of the leaders elected in the General Electoral Assembly of the CBF held on March 23, 2022 until the Supreme Court makes a definitive ruling.

The case reached Supreme Court thanks to a complaint filed by the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), which was concerned about the possibility of preventing Brazil participate in the pre-Olympic tournament Venezuela.

The Attorney General's Office and the State's lawyer considered that it was necessary to return the mandate to Rodrigues because it weighs a “threat of suspension” on the CBF by the Fifa and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

The Fifa rejects any judicial decision that affects the management of national federations, considering that they are external interventions, and punishes the affected teams with a ban from participating in international tournaments.

This threat could lead to a veto that would prevent the Brazilian team from participating in the tournament. pre-Olympic of Venezuela, which begins next January 20.

“By not recognizing the current management, the Fifa has officially warned the CBF of the possibility of imposing sanctions on Brazilian football, including the suspension of participation in competitions organized by the Fifa and Conmebol“, considered Mendes.

That eventual sanction, the magistrate added, “could cause a wide range of damage, especially of a sporting and economic nature”. “There is a concrete and imminent risk that the Brazilian team will be denied entry into the Pre-Olympic, which has a registration deadline of January 5″, as provided in the regulations, Mendes concluded.

With information from EFE.

