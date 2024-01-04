An accident, with a fatal outcome, occurred around 8.00 pm on the A4 motorway stretch between Villesse and the Palmanova junction in the direction of Venice. The accident occurred at kilometer 494 near Aiello del Friuli. According to an initial reconstruction, a car first hit the central traffic barrier and then, after traveling about 300 metres, left the road to the right of the road. The traffic police, 118, firefighters and Autostrade Alto Adriatico personnel were on site. At the time of the accident there were no traffic problems. Traffic flows normally throughout the network.