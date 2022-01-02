Brazil has 143.4 million people fully immunized against covid, or 67.23% of the population. This is what the survey of the consortium of press vehicles, in partnership with 27 Health secretariats, points out, this Sunday, 2.

Regarding the number of partially immunized people, with at least one dose of the vaccine, there are 161.2 million residents, which is equivalent to 75.59% of the total population of the country.

Due to the holiday, there were fewer registrations from the secretariats. The states of Alagoas, Amazonas, Sergipe, Paraíba, Acre, Maranhão did not update the day’s data on the progress of vaccination. Amapá, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Santa Catarina are also unchanged in the information on vaccines. There was no publication of bulletins from Roraima, Rondônia and the Federal District, as well as from Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás and Tocantins.

In the last 24 hours, there were 13,406 applications. The first doses were administered to 3,560 people, while 3,951 received the 2nd application of the vaccine.

The record of a single dose was 7. The booster applications were administered to 5,888 inhabitants, with a total of 26.3 million doses applied.

