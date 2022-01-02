He argues on the bench, undresses and leaves. Antonio Brown, receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the star of the NFL Sunday with his incredible behavior. In the match won by the defending champions 28-24 at the New York Jets, Brown lost his head during the third period. On the sideline, probably after repeated question and answer with the coach Bruce Arias, he took off his shirt and protections, remaining shirtless. Then, he started waving to the audience and slipped into the locker room.

“He is no longer one of the Bucs,” Arians said at the end of the match. “I’ve never seen such a thing,” he added. “We want him to have the help he needs. We all love him, unfortunately he won’t be on the team anymore,” said Tom Brady, quarterback and team leader.