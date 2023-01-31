DAccording to his lawyer, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month tourist visa for the United States. In an email to the Reuters news agency, Felipe Alexandre wrote that Bolsonaro submitted the application on Friday. He will remain in the US while it is decided.

“He wants to take some time off, clear his head and enjoy being a tourist in the US for a few months,” Alexandre wrote. Bolsonaro will then decide how to proceed. The US State Department declined to provide information, citing data protection concerns.

Investigations into storming government district

The deselected Bolsonaro flew to the US state of Florida at the end of December at the end of his term of office. Contrary to tradition, he did not take part in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Then, on January 8, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, the congress building and the seat of the Supreme Court in Brasília.

Her anger was vented at the election victory of the left-leaning Lula, who narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff and has been in office since the beginning of the year. Bolsonaro later distanced himself from the attack on the presidential palace. At the same time, he denied any responsibility for it.







The Supreme Court has approved an investigation into whether Bolsonaro incited the anti-democracy protests.

US lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to revoke Bolsonaro’s visa in response to the violence in Brasília. Bolsonaro is said to be in Florida on a diplomatic visa, which expires on Tuesday.