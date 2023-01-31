After days of wrangling that led to promises to deliver tanks to the war zone, the allies denied kyiv’s request to receive planes. Although from Paris they left the possibility open, although setting conditions, Washington and Berlin declined it. Joe Biden limited himself to saying “no” to questions from the press; Olaf Scholz called the idea “irrational”. For its part, Ukraine warns that “Russian revenge” has begun.

The defense of Ukraine continues to be one of the main objectives of the West and after the substantial boost that meant the announcement of heavy tanks from NATO countries, the idea of ​​making shipments of combat aircraft met with stiff opposition from the allied leaders.

This Monday, January 30, both the United States and Germany completely closed –for the moment– the possibility of supplying fighters. While France did not rule it out, but was cautious and anticipated that certain conditions should be met in this regard.

When asked by the press if Washington could agree to send warplanes, Joe Biden simply said “no.” This comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to combat Moscow’s attacks with “adequate weapons” and US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer did not rule out helping kyiv with “any specific weapon system.

While the German chancellor, Olaf Schoz, described the possibility of providing planes as “irrational”. During his stay in Chile, the Teutonic leader asked to avoid “competition of offers” and that the central objective be to help Ukraine and not send internal political messages.

For his part, a little more moderate was Emmanuel Macron. After meeting with the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, in The Hague, the French president said that “nothing is excluded” to collaborate with the Ukrainian resistance, but showed caution.

French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, the Netherlands, on January 30, 2023. © Yves Hermann, Reuters

One of the conditions that Paris mentioned for delivering the planes would be to have guarantees that the conflict would not escalate and that the fighters would only be used to defend the Ukrainian people and not to advance on Russian territory.

Rutte affirmed that for now “there is no talk of F16 deliveries to Ukraine, but there are no requests either” and confirmed that it would be “a very big step”.

Those who have most promoted the campaign for kyiv to receive elite aircraft have been its neighbors, such as Poland. Warsaw was the country that put the most pressure on Germany to give the green light to the delivery of Leopard tanks.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said they have “positive signals” from the Polish authorities for a possible shipment of jets. “The work to obtain F16 fighters continues,” he stressed.

Russian rematch

The Ukrainian head of state, Volodimir Zelensky, said Monday that Russia has launched a “great revenge” to punish the Ukrainian resistance after weeks of little progress on the front lines.

“I think Russia really wants its big revenge. It has already started it. Every day either they send more soldiers or we see a bigger number of mercenaries,” Zelensky said from the port city of Odessa.

In addition, he remarked that the number of Russian attacks has not decreased in Eastern Europe despite territorial setbacks.

Last January 26, in one of his usual late-night speeches, the President of Ukraine refreshed the need to have the best weapons to defend against upcoming Russian attacks. After obtaining a varied number of tanks from the West, the intention is now to strengthen the air capability.

With EFE and Reuters