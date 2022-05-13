His Excellency President Jair Messi Bolsonaro, President of the Republic of Brazil, announced the official mourning in all parts of Brazil, for a period of three days, starting today, in mourning for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.





“An official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, starting from the date of the publication of this decree, as a sign of grief over the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates,” said a decree issued by President Jair Messis Bolsonaro.