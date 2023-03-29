Number is 31.6% lower than that recorded in the same month of 2022; stock of formal vacancies rose to 42.77 billion

Brazil created 241,785 formal job openings in February, said this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) the Ministry of Labor and Employment. The result was lower than in February 2022, when 353,294 jobs were registered.

The data are from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). The number of more positions with a formal contract is the result of subtracting admissions (1,949,844) from dismissals (1,708,059). Here’s the full of the presentation (1 MB).

The February balance represents a drop of 31.6% compared to the same month last year.

The stock of formal jobs rose from 42.53 million in January to 42.77 billion in February. The number of unemployment insurance claims fell from 614,085 in January to 557,798 in February.