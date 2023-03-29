The clear intention of Project 91, already stated, is to field “world-class drivers from other disciplines to compete at the highest level of NASCAR.” After racing with Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen last year, Justin Marks said he will increase the schedule to “six to eight” Cup races in 2023, while keeping the focus on the road circuits.

Last Sunday, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Raikkonen finished in 29th place, having reached fourth place in the closing stages. The next scheduled road race for the Cup is Sonoma, which was won by Trackhouse last year with race driver Daniel Suarez. Marks confirmed that a new driver will be joining his team, but didn’t want to be too specific.

“Project 91 will be racing more this year,” Marks told SiriusXM. “We’ll have another driver in the car next time we race. We’ve found a great sponsor for it, so the deal is done. Right now we’re mobilizing to make a really exciting announcement, because I think it’s going to be a really interesting programme.” , has explained.

“He will be someone who has a very, very different experience than NASCAR, but who in some ways is perfectly suited to a Cup race. This is someone who has never raced much in America, but who I think will be able to participate in this race and make a bit of a stir. I’m excited about this,” she continued.

Raikkonen could return to compete during the season and, after the COTA race, he posted a photo on Instagram accompanied by the following caption: “A fun and difficult experience. Not the final result we wanted. See you next time!”.

Shane van Gisbergen, Riley Motorsports Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Will be the phenomenon of Supercars Shane van Gisbergen?

Triple Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen revealed in September last year that he had spoken to Marks about the possibility of joining Project 91 in the future. Having switched to the Chevrolet marque this year with the new Gen3 era in Australia’s premier series, it would be logical for him to drive the Camaro in Nascar as well.

“I would love to do a road race (Nascar, ed) and go for it, for sure,” said van Gisbergen. “It’s just about finding the right opportunity. We talked, but it all depends on our calendar and the races I can do.”

The New Zealander indicated the Chicago road race as the ideal venue: the date of July 1-2 is free for him, as is the Sonoma date of June 11. “For the first time there is the Chicago street circuit,” he added. “I think a street circuit is right for me. “It would also be good because it’s a new track for everyone, so it would certainly help me pick up speed if the others are learning too. It would be a good opportunity, but let’s see.”

Van Gisbergen has raced in America before, driving Porsches, Mercedes and Lexus GTDs in IMSA SportsCar Championship races at Daytona, Sebring and Watkins Glen.