The Brazilian Supreme Court ordered indefinite preventive detention for 140 of the 1,459 radical followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro detained for the coup acts on January 8, the court reported Wednesday.

(Furthermore: Brazil: this is how thousands of detainees in a coup attempt will be brought to justice)

Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, investigator of the case, determined that 140 of those detained in flagrante They will go to preventive detentiona precautionary measure that does not stipulate a term for a sentence, with the aim of “guaranteeing public order”.

The 140 implicated by his participation in “acts of terrorism” and “destruction of public property” and will answer in jail for the crimes of “criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and coup d’état.”

They were also charged charges for “threat, persecution and incitement to crime”, according to a statement from the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Until next Friday, added the Court, the situation of the other 1,259 people who remain detained will be determined.

(Also read: Brazil: Lula dispenses with 40 soldiers who administered the presidential residence)

Authorities protect the centers of power after the riots on Sunday, January 8.

last january 8 thousands of extremists who do not accept the defeat of Bolsonaro In the second round of elections on October 30, they invaded and destroyed the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace of Planalto.

The Bolsonaristas, who had been camped out for more than two months at the gates of the barracks in the main capitals, asked for a Military intervention to overthrow the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won with 50.9% of the valid votes.

(Also: Brasilia will double its police presence after the coup attempt)

In the same decision of the magistrate, another sixty people who were detained obtained provisional freedom responding to precautionary measures requested by their lawyers, but they will continue to answer before the Justice for the same accusations.

Those benefiting from provisional release must also surrender their passports, appear weekly before the authorities, wear an electronic anklet to be monitored and will not be able to leave their cities of residence, among other measures.

The 1,459 detainees between January 8 and 9 They already went through their first hearings before judges in the Brazilian capital, while another 684 people, according to the Federal Police, were released because they were elderly, sick or women with children.

(Continue reading: Brazil: Colombian anesthetist who sexually abused his patients is captured)

EFE