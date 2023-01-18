After Ubisoft announced the cancellation of three games and another delay of Skull & Bones, Insider Gaming spoke with some employees. They preferred to remain anonymous, but shared information about why the French publisher is going through this situation.

One of the employees assured that Ubisoft is mainly blaming remote work caused by the pandemic. Which is why they would be looking for as many employees as possible to return to their offices this year. However, other interviewees spoke of different causes.

Another major one would be that the games they were working on were not what people wanted. This was demonstrated with different test sessions and quality control studies. Where users stated that the titles they tried did not seem very good or attractive. One of the employees mentioned that the company is hell-bent on creating a pretty successful battle royale, but they have failed in 12 different attempts.

The final reason, and that gives some hope, is that Ubisoft wants to release its new games as polished as possible. That is why they delayed Skull & Bones and have been working since 2019 on a game as a service that has not yet been announced. In addition, several of his upcoming titles have dates ranging from 2025 to 2027. Which indicates his determination to give them the necessary time, according to one of the employees. Do you think these are really the reasons behind so many delays and cancellations?

What Ubisoft games are on the way?

Among the titles confirmed for this 2023 by Ubisoft we have oddballers, a multiplayer game coming out on January 26. This features a twist on the typical scorch game by substituting different objects for the ball. After this, Coming February 17, The Settlers: New Allies arrives, a new entry in this real-time strategy franchise.

Perhaps the company’s most anticipated title for this year is Assassin’s Creed Mirage. After all, the company has talked about how it will be a kind of return to the beginnings of the franchise. Since it will have more stealth elements and the experience will be more concise, unlike the immensity of Valhalla and Odyssey. Are you excited about any of his upcoming releases?

