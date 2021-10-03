Deniz Oncu he will not race in Misano and Portimao. The race marshals, in fact, have decided to punish the Turkish driver with two rounds of disqualification for having cut the road in full straight to Jeremy Alcoba, triggering a carom that also involved Andrea Migno and Pedro Acosta. The dynamics were terrifying, but the pilots miraculously all remained unscathed. The stewards have decided to severely punish Oncu, a fair decision, but belated given that in this 2021 there have been countless episodes of even greater severity without adequate measures being taken.

From today, however, it was decided to change the register, even if some doubts remain regarding the decision to restart the race over a distance of five laps after the first interruption forced by the fall of Filip Salac who needed treatment and rescue in track. Valentino Rossi expressed his opinion on what happened today in Moto3: “The decision to start a five-man game is a kind of Russian roulette – declared the Doctor as reported on Twitter by reporter Mat Oxley – the fact that Deniz Oncu stays at home is the minimum, it has to be like that ”.