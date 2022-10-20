





THE apple announced the news of iOS 16.1, which is scheduled for release next Monday (24). From then on, the updated version of the company’s mobile operating system will start releasing for all compatible iPhone models. Thus, the user will have at his disposal several new features.

The first of these is live activity, in which the user will be aware of changes in progress in real time, directly from the device’s lock screen, such as a sports score or progress of a physical activity, for example.

The second novelty is that the user will be able to delete the “Apple Wallet” application for the first time.

Next up is “Support for Matter”, a new smart home connectivity standard that will allow compatible accessories to work together seamlessly;

In the “Shared iCloud Photo Library” it will be possible to create a separate library so that up to six people can collaborate on new images;

The “clean charging” technology aims to reduce carbon footprint by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.

Finally, the iPhone XR, 11, 12 mini and 13 mini batteries will be able to have the percentage enabled via the “Battery percentage icon”.

What’s new in iOS 16.1 will be available for all models compatible with iOS 16, i.e. iPhone 8 and above.







