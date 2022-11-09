Bolsonaro’s children apply for Italian citizenship

They have passed nine days after the electoral defeat of the outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (Pl, right) e the sons Edoardo and Flavioboth parliamentarians, addressed theItalian embassy in Brasilia, to advance undertake the request from Italian citizenship.

The news was anticipated by the online Metropolis and confirmed by Flavio Bolsonaro: “My family is of Italian origin and I have the right to request the citizenship. A practice that I started in September 2019 “, he said. The Italian embassy confirmed to ANSA that” Flavio Bolsonaro who was at the consular chancellery “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

