The worst possible way to end his football career for Gerard Piqué. After the moving farewell to the Camp Nou, in the match on Saturday 5 November between his Barcelona and Almeria, the expulsion in the match in Pamplona against Osasuna, who at the interval was 1-0 ahead and in numerical superiority for the expulsion of Lewandowski among the Catalans. As the pictures of Dazn, Piqué, who was on the bench, waited for referee Gil Manzano at the end of the first half to protest for that red card: the menacing ways and the decidedly rude words prompted the referee to send him off. Piqué did not return to the bench in the second half, in which Barcelona then managed to win 2-1. The referee then specified in the report the offenses received, including – a classic – those aimed at his mother.



