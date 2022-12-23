With only two weeks to go before the Clausura 2023 Tournament begins, the bad news in the team of the Juarez Braves They have not been kept waiting.
In the last hours it has been reported that the player manuel castro caused withdrawal from the border team, due to a torn anterior ligament in his right knee.
The new signing of Bravos arrived as one of the ‘bomb’ signings for the following semester, however, in a preseason game against Gallos Blancos del Querétaro he was injured, for which he will undergo surgery.
“Futbol Club Juárez informs that its player Manuel Castro suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on December 17, in a friendly game against Querétaro. Next week he will undergo surgery and his recovery will be according to evolution.”shared the team through their social networks.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan had just arrived in Mexico this December with extensive credentials and a path covered in clubs such as Montevideo (Uruguay), Estudiantes de la Plata (Argentina) and Atlanta United (United States).
